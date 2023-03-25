KC Current season begins with new streetcar wrap, new stadium progress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Current’s season kicks off Saturday with an away game against the North Carolina Courage.

Friday, a small group of fans joined some players at Union Station for a reveal of the team’s new streetcar wrap that features their rally phrase “KC Baby!” There’s a special intonation, with a dip of the hip, shoulder and elbow, required to get it right.

Jordyn Johnson, 12, was grinning widely as midfielder Desiree Scott counted down to the chant. The sixth grader said she’s liked soccer for a while but only recently started playing herself at the YMCA.

“I love that they’re full of energy and that they love to give to the community,” she said. “I feel like it’s really inspiring to young girls.”

Serenity Flynn, 11, came from Parkville to see Scott and Vanessa DiBernardo, who signed to the team as a free agent this season.

“KC Current is my favorite soccer team. They inspired me to play soccer,” Flynn said. “I like how they’re always vibing and stuff and how they’re always kind and stuff.”

The streetcar will eventually run all the way to Berkley Riverfront Park, where construction is underway for the Current’s stadium. It will be the first stadium built for a professional women’s soccer team.

Back in December, when KCTV5 got access to the site, the shape of the pitch was visible but it was still all dirt and sand. All the action involved heavy equipment. Now, pipes have popped up across what will be the concourse level, a sign that all of the utilities have been installed. The earth movers are overshadowed by crews doing manual work. Concrete has been poured for the walls where the team benches will be and for the steps where premium seating will be installed.

The team itself has made remarkable progress since its inception in 2021. They went from last place all the way to the championship game in just one year. Their home opener will be a rematch against the Portland Thorns, who beat them for the title.

“Once you have a taste of that championship weekend and coming up short, I think that just fuels our fire even more knowing that we are a team that can contend for a league championship,” Scott said. “It’s something that’s going to drive us every day in practice, every game we play, to make sure we’re ticking those boxes, working hard. And, I know we can get there again.”

The season opener will be aired on Paramount+ and streamed on the KC Current App. The home opener on April 1 will be broadcast on KCTV5. The game starts at 11:50 a.m.

The stadium is scheduled to open in March of 2024. The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension is slated to be complete in 2025.

