Kansas City man charged in fatal beating, strangulation of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal beating and strangulation of a woman earlier this month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Darion Hall has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and attempted stealing.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 4300 block of E. 7th St. on the night of March 14 after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found the body of Elizabeth Stivers in a yard. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide with the cause being strangulation.

On the day of the homicide, Hall was seen driving his grandfather’s truck that had been reported stolen. It was found abandoned near 7th and Norton, which is about two minutes away from Stivers’ residence.

Video also captured video of Hall at a drugstore on Independence Avenue. There, he was involved in an attempted strong-arm robbery.

Detectives submitted Hall’s clothing to the crime lab for testing. The lab found that DNA collected from the hoodie he was wearing while arrested matched Stivers’ DNA.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond. He was taken into custody earlier on Friday.

Hall’s mugshot is not yet available.

