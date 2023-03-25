Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City man charged in fatal beating, strangulation of woman

Generic.
Generic.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal beating and strangulation of a woman earlier this month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Darion Hall has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and attempted stealing.

According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 4300 block of E. 7th St. on the night of March 14 after receiving a call about a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found the body of Elizabeth Stivers in a yard. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide with the cause being strangulation.

On the day of the homicide, Hall was seen driving his grandfather’s truck that had been reported stolen. It was found abandoned near 7th and Norton, which is about two minutes away from Stivers’ residence.

Video also captured video of Hall at a drugstore on Independence Avenue. There, he was involved in an attempted strong-arm robbery.

Detectives submitted Hall’s clothing to the crime lab for testing. The lab found that DNA collected from the hoodie he was wearing while arrested matched Stivers’ DNA.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond. He was taken into custody earlier on Friday.

Hall’s mugshot is not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash

Latest News

The NCAA Tournament rolls on and makes its stop in KC tonight. KCTV5's Mark Poulose was live at...
Sweet 16 visitors impressed by Kansas City
March Madness isn’t the only thing attracting travelers to the Kansas City area. As the warmer...
Local businesses attract RVs as spring travel picks up
A 26-year-old Independence man is facing charges following a crash on Wednesday, which killed...
Man charged with murder following crash that killed 2 in Independence
The NCAA Tournament rolls on and makes its stop in KC tonight. KCTV5's Mark Poulose was live at...
Fans excited for tonight's basketball games in KC
Friday’s Sweet Sixteen at the T-Mobile Center is a homecoming for Texas star Christian Bishop.
Lee's Summit West grad to play in Sweet Sixteen in KC