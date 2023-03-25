Driver fleeing scene of car check in KC injures 2 in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured when a driver, who fled the scene of a car check but wasn’t being pursued by police, crashed into them.

The crash happened in the area of E. 51st Street and Prospect Avenue just before 5 p.m.

“The driver fled the scene of a car check in the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” the KCPD noted. “The officers were not in pursuit of the fleeing vehicle.”

As the white Chevrolet Camaro was speeding south on Prospect Avenue, the driver didn’t stop for a red light. It then hit a gray Honda CR-V that was going west on 51st Street.

The person driving the Camaro was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. There was a passenger in the Camaro who was also not wearing a seatbelt. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the CR-V sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Police said she was wearing her seatbelt.

“Impairment is under investigation,” the police department noted.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.