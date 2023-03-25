Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Driver fleeing scene of car check in KC injures 2 in crash

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured when a driver, who fled the scene of a car check but wasn’t being pursued by police, crashed into them.

The crash happened in the area of E. 51st Street and Prospect Avenue just before 5 p.m.

“The driver fled the scene of a car check in the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” the KCPD noted. “The officers were not in pursuit of the fleeing vehicle.”

As the white Chevrolet Camaro was speeding south on Prospect Avenue, the driver didn’t stop for a red light. It then hit a gray Honda CR-V that was going west on 51st Street.

The person driving the Camaro was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. There was a passenger in the Camaro who was also not wearing a seatbelt. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the CR-V sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Police said she was wearing her seatbelt.

“Impairment is under investigation,” the police department noted.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash

Latest News

March Madness isn’t the only thing attracting travelers to the Kansas City area. As the warmer...
Local businesses attract RVs as spring travel picks up
A 26-year-old Independence man is facing charges following a crash on Wednesday, which killed...
Man charged with murder following crash that killed 2 in Independence
The NCAA Tournament rolls on and makes its stop in KC tonight. KCTV5's Mark Poulose was live at...
Fans excited for tonight's basketball games in KC
Friday’s Sweet Sixteen at the T-Mobile Center is a homecoming for Texas star Christian Bishop.
Lee's Summit West grad to play in Sweet Sixteen in KC
Anthony Duane Smith.
Man submits plea after Wichita woman is killed in Overland Park