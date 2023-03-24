Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Sumner Academy’s Alissa Harris

Our very first High School Star of the week is Alissa Harris from Sumner Academy in Kansas City, KS. With no prior experience in the sport of wrestling she’s a big part of making it popular at Sumner Academy, helping to quadruple the number of girls on the team in the last two years. Congratulations Alissa! If you know a of an exceptional high school student who has gone above and beyond in their pursuits, we want to hear from you. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

