Royals unveil ‘Bring Out the Blue’ campaign for home opener weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The boys of summer will be back in town next week, and the Kansas City Royals are encouraging the fanbase to jump right into baseball season.

The Royals have released a schedule of activities for their “Bring Out the Blue” campaign:

Starting March 27, Kansas Citians are asked to take part in Spirit Week. This is not just for school-age kids; all Royals fans are asked to share photos using #BringOuttheBlue. Schools sharing photos on Twitter will be entered into a chance to win a pizza party for the entire school thanks to Papa John’s and the Kansas City Royals, according to a release. Schools should use the hashtags #BringOuttheBlue and #Contest.

Monday, March 27: Dress like Royalty — Sport your favorite Royals players’ gear

Tuesday, March 28: Hat Day — You can’t have baseball without the cap!

Wednesday, March 29: Suit Up Day — Join the lineup by showing off the team you play for. Wear your little league or club basketball jersey, soccer shirt, etc., and show how important it is to be a part of a team.

Thursday, March 30: Dress in all Blue — Wear your Royals shirts and show pride for the Kansas City Royals.

The public is also invited to attend Royals Workout Day from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, March 29.

There is no cost, but fans will need a ticket to enter the stadium. Those can be acquired here. Parking is free.

The Kansas City skyline, Kauffman Center, Crown Center, and the City of Olathe will all be lit in blue on Wednesday evening, the day before the home opener.

The Royals are also offering a hot dog meal with chips and a Pepsi for $5 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday at every Price Chopper location. Proceeds will benefit Royals Charities and Harvesters.

