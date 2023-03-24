Aging & Style
Royals name Zack Greinke as Opening Day starter for second consecutive year

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Zack Greinke in all-powder blue.

That’s the visual Royals fans will have when the 39-year-old right-hander toes the bump to officially kick off the 2023 baseball season on March 30.

The club announced Friday morning that Greinke will be the starting pitcher on Opening Day for a second consecutive season.

The future MLB Hall of Famer tossed 137 innings for the Royals last year, carrying a 3.68 ERA. He started 26 games for Kansas City and had a 2.5 WAR.

Greinke returned to the Royals for the 2023 season on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million.

With his 73 strikeouts last year, the Royals star sits 118 strikeouts shy of 3,000 on his career.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, at 3:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

