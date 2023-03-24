Ozark sees heavy flooding, damage from overnight storms

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Storms brought flooding and damage to the Ozark area.

The brunt of the damage happened near the square in Ozark. Several residents reported trees and limbs down across yards. High wind knocked over fences and scattered debris. One homeowner said a tree even fell on her house. It did not cause any damage inside the home.

Randal Wilson, an Ozark native, says he spent Friday morning cleaning off limbs and leaves from his mom’s house.

“There are boat docks and lots of wood off the tree limbs and stuff coming down,” said Wilson. “It just gets in your awnings, and it’s hard to get out and just stuff you’ve got to get rid of. I blow it off with a blower, and it’s not hard, but it takes time to do it.”

Ozark locals saw mild flooding along the Finley River due to storms on Thursday and Friday. (KY3)

Storm damage isn’t the only thing Ozark has to deal with. Flooding along the Finley River is also a significant issue.

Many roads around the Finley River Park are closed due to flooding. People came from across the area to see the flooding first-hand, including Ozark resident Evan Budd.

“The whole park is underwater, and they’ve shut the flood doors on the mill,” said Budd. “And there are trees going down the river.”

The National Weather Service says the Finley River is 12 feet high. It rose over eight feet overnight. Despite the flooding, locals say they’ve dealt with the flooding before. One who witnessed the flooding says he isn’t concerned.

“It’s bad to a degree, but I would hope in a few days or a couple of days it’ll go down. Flooding in Missouri is not a big deal. I mean, it happens,” said a resident named Dale.

The National Weather Service says they expect the river to crest around 17 feet by Saturday morning, and then it should start going down again.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.