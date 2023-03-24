Aging & Style
National Weather Service in Topeka catches glimpse of northern lights

The National Weather Service in Topeka was able to capture the northern lights with a longer camera exposure early Friday morning.(National Weather Service Topeka)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Topeka captured an atmospheric phenomenon early Friday morning.

“Not quite visible to the naked eye yet, but with a longer camera exposure, the aurora has made an appearance in Topeka! Just enough breaks in the clouds to briefly get a view,” said the weather service.

The phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare in the contiguous United States and are most well-known for appearing in Alaska. Nevertheless, it’s always a breathtaking sight.

