Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash
Forty-one years later, two men who found a baby during a chance encounter on a snow-covered...
Woman found as a baby in the snow reunites with the 2 men who found her

Latest News

Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each for storming the Capitol on Jan 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight
Aident Fucci, 16, was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his 13-year-old...
Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate
16-year-old Aiden Fucci gets life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing...
Judge sentence Fla. teen to life in prison for murdering classmate