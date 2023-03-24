Aging & Style
Lucky Leaf Expo in KC for first time

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For roughly two months, Missouri has sold recreational marijuana in the state. The demand has been even higher than expected, nearly doubling sale projections. As businesses across the state continue to learn more about the industry and product, the Lucky Leaf Expo is being hosted in downtown Kansas City for the first time.

The Lucky Leaf Expo focuses on education and networking, giving local companies the resources to grow. The expo has a number of businesses in attendance to help with the entire process of growing and selling cannabis.

In March, KCTV5 reported a cannabis shortage in Missouri, causing prices to almost double. Lucky Leaf Expo leaders say the expo resources can help companies adjust for shortages in the future.

The Lucky Leaf Expo is March 24 and 25 at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. You can head to the expo website for more information or to purchase tickets.

