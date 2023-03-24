Leavenworth man admits to threatening police with sword

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old Leavenworth man has admitted to threatening police with a sword.

Lonnie Bailey Jr., who was arrested on Dec. 3 of last year, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

It happened as officers were on patrol in the area of W. 7th Street and Chestnut Street in Leavenworth. Their bodycams captured video of what happened, according to the county attorney.

Officers said Bailey had a large sword in his hands and they asked him to drop it. He got agitated and started yelling at them.

According to court documents, at least one officer approached Bailey “with his service weapon in hand at the low and ready position.”

As officers approached, Bailey unsheathed the sword while yelling and “took a fighting stance.” He then approached the officers. At this point, he was using “vulgar language” toward the officers.

Despite Bailey not complying with their commands, officers were ultimately able to arrest him.

He is set to be sentenced on May 3.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “There’s no easy day for our officers. They want assure all are safe in any incident. I know our concern is that they come home safe every day.”

