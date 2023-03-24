Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

As lawmakers go after TikTok, social media creators fear losing part of their livelihood

TikTok
TikTok(DC Bureau)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis couple has made a name for themselves on the social media app TikTok. The thought of losing the app has them terrified.

Several lawmakers want to ban the app in the U.S. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chou testified Thursday in front of Congress about concerns that the app is using Americans’ personal data. The Biden administration is threatening to ban the app unless it breaks away from its Chinese owner.

Three years ago, when COVID-19 first hit, Hailee and Kenda started making videos on the app. Their popularity grew fast, eventually reaching 9 million followers.

“This became our full-time job, and that was our way to pay our bills and also to connect with people,” Kendra said,

U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley told News 4 he’s had enough with TikTok.

“TikTok is uniquely a threat because it is influenced by and tied to the Chinese communist party, and that’s why we need to ban it,” Hawley said.

St. Louis YouTuber Dante Barger said privacy is always a concern, but he added that this also comes down to jobs for some people.

“As a content creator, whenever you think of a platform disappearing, it’s always scary because the reality of the situation, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter, all of these things could disappear overnight, and if we’ve built a community and an audience on these platforms, were kind of relying on that,” Barger said.

Barger said he’s considered growing his audience on TikTok, but in light of what’s going on, he is focusing on what he has.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash
Forty-one years later, two men who found a baby during a chance encounter on a snow-covered...
Woman found as a baby in the snow reunites with the 2 men who found her

Latest News

Less than two weeks ago, Christian Bishop and the Longhorns were cutting down the nets on the...
Lee’s Summit West grad to play in Sweet 16 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center
Ozark saw lots of damage from overnight storms on Thursday.
Ozark sees heavy flooding, damage from overnight storms
A Lawrence man has been sentenced for child sex crimes.
Lawrence man convicted for child sex crimes
Yesterday, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D., Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA)...
Senators discuss fentanyl crisis with White House ‘drug czar’
FILE — The Kansas City Royals unveiled their "Bring out the Blue" campaign for 2023.
Royals unveil ‘Bring Out the Blue’ campaign for home opener weekend