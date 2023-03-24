‘King of Manhattan’: Nowell featured on New York Daily News
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell stole all the headlines Thursday night with a historic performance in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 win over Michigan State.
Nowell scored 20 points and had an NCAA Tournament record 19 assists in the 98-93 overtime win over the Spartans, leading to a feature on the New York tabloids.
K-State will take on No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. That game will air on TBS.
