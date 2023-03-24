Aging & Style
KCPD investigating after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Maplewoods Parkway and N. Walrond Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit and had life-threatening injuries. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that hit the person left the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

