KCPD investigating after hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Maplewoods Parkway and N. Walrond Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been hit and had life-threatening injuries. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that hit the person left the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.