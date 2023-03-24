KCK man sentenced following fatal crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced following a fatal crash that happened in Overland Park in 2019.

According to the Johnson County district attorney, Eric Segovia pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop an an accident of known death.

The charges were filed following a fatal crash that led to the death of Jesse Kalal.

Segovia was sentenced to 154 months in prison.

Previous reports indicate the crash happened in the morning on March 1, 2019.

The authorities believed that Segovia went off U.S. 69 Highway, went onto or over an embankment going north, and hit a vehicle on College Boulevard. He allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on a trail behind a hotel.

Kalal reportedly died at the scene.

