K-State fans excited to watch Wildcats advance to the Elite 8

WALDO, Mo. (KCTV) - K-State is on to the Elite 8. The No. 3 seed Wildcats beat No. 7 seed Michigan State 98-93 in overtime in their Sweet 16 match up.

KCTV5 watched the game at Social in Waldo with the KC Catbackers, who organized a watch party for K-State fans in the Kansas City area. The Catbackers think K-State has a good enough team to win the NCAA title.

“I feel good about our team,” said Nate Mohler. “We play great basketball. Coach Tang is awesome.”

“We’re here for the championship,” said K-State fan Carter Wands. “This is just the beginning. With Jerome Tang, anything is possible.”

K-State will play for a spot in the Final Four on Saturday.

