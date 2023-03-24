Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

K-State fans excited to watch Wildcats advance to the Elite 8

By Mark Poulose
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Mo. (KCTV) - K-State is on to the Elite 8. The No. 3 seed Wildcats beat No. 7 seed Michigan State 98-93 in overtime in their Sweet 16 match up.

KCTV5 watched the game at Social in Waldo with the KC Catbackers, who organized a watch party for K-State fans in the Kansas City area. The Catbackers think K-State has a good enough team to win the NCAA title.

“I feel good about our team,” said Nate Mohler. “We play great basketball. Coach Tang is awesome.”

“We’re here for the championship,” said K-State fan Carter Wands. “This is just the beginning. With Jerome Tang, anything is possible.”

K-State will play for a spot in the Final Four on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip

Latest News

For nine days now, a local family has been trying to wrap their heads around why someone would...
Daughters hope killer is captured after father was shot leaving store
The family of a man killed by Independence, Missouri, police in March of last year is demanding...
Tyrea Pryor’s family rallies for charges following fatal police shooting, prosecutor explains reason
K-State fans attend watch party in Kansas City
K-State fans attend watch party in Kansas City
A school lunch item in Lee’s Summit that’s a hit with students and staff is gaining some...
Lee’s Summit entrée leads competition for best school sandwich