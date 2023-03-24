FORECAST: Gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible Friday

Low pressure continues to rotate through the central plains today, mainly to the south. This will keep our wind out of the northeast throughout the day with occasional Gusts up to 20 mph. Clouds will gradually build into the afternoon as a low pressure breathes northward. Isolated showers throughout the early afternoon are possible with a better opportunity for scattered showers and weak thunderstorms by the time the kids get done with school and into the early evening. Severe weather is much more likely to the south near Joplin, and into Arkansas but please be alert to potential heavier downpours for the drive home from work.

We will continue with this wet weather into the overnight and early morning of Saturday with small opportunities for a rain snow mix to our northeastern counties as the load continues to track for the Ohio river valley and the Mississippi river valley . A new storm system develops from the west for Sunday and by the end of the day more towards the early evening scattered showers, mixed with a rain snow opportunity will be possible. Temperatures during the weekend will increase to the lower 50s and by next week afternoon high temperatures will be back to seasonal if not slightly above average.

