FORECAST: Dry conditions, warmer temperatures expected for most of Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Showers and a few storms return this afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and east of I-35. No severe weather is expected in our area, but any storms that do form will produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A disturbance in Northwest Kansas will gradually shift east. It could bring a few more showers to our northern communities, but most of the heaviest precipitation will stay to our south and east. The rain will taper off early Saturday. Expect some clearing with the clouds by the afternoon. The combination of southerly winds and increasing sunshine should allow temperatures to quickly warm into the middle to upper 50s. We’ll be watching for more rain to return late Saturday night into the very early part of Sunday.

After that system passes, another wave comes in Sunday night and could bring more rain to the area. While the weekend doesn’t look to be a complete washout, you’ll definitely want to keep the rain gear nearby. Next week, we’ll start to see a little break in the rainfall until Wednesday or Thursday -- when our next storm system returns.

