FORECAST: Additional rain possible Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The front we were tracking on Wednesday has shifted farther to our south, keeping our area much cooler for most of the day. After being stuck in the 40s Thursday, we will continue to cool tonight with lows down in the middle to upper 30s. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along this front, leading to some flash flooding for southeastern Kansas and southern Missouri. We may see a few light showers pass by, but nothing that will cause any major concerns in our viewing area. Scattered showers are likely Friday afternoon and evening.

On Saturday, we should take a break from most of the rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Don’t get used to it, though. Our next storm system moves in on Sunday. That will bring another round of showers back to our area. If you’re looking for relief from the wet weather, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Early next week should be much drier to start but then another system develops, bringing showers and a few storms to the area between Wednesday and Thursday.

