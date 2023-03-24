Eight-year Olathe Police veteran dies after medical emergency
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The department stated Officer Brandon Blom, a member of the patrol unit in Olathe for eight years, died off-duty at his home on Thursday following a medical emergency.
