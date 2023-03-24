Aging & Style
Eight-year Olathe Police veteran dies after medical emergency

Olathe Police Ofc. Brandon Blom died at his home on March 23, 2023.
Olathe Police Ofc. Brandon Blom died at his home on March 23, 2023.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department stated Officer Brandon Blom, a member of the patrol unit in Olathe for eight years, died off-duty at his home on Thursday following a medical emergency.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Olathe Police Officer Brandon Blom. Brandon served the Olathe...

Posted by Olathe Police Department on Friday, March 24, 2023
