Daughters hope killer is captured after father was shot leaving store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For nine days now, a local family has been trying to wrap their heads around why someone would kill their father, their son, their grandpa.

Nehemiah Clark Jr., 65, was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar in Ruskin Heights at 4 p.m. on March 14. A cardboard cutout with the letters “JR” now sits at the edge of the parking lot at 10455 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Because he was a “junior,” many people knew him as J.R. His mom called him Junebug. His daughters couldn’t say where that came from. They smiled as they paged through old wedding photos. They remembered how he would help people with broken down cars.

“Put your key there and turn it over,” his oldest daughter Heather Ross said in her best imitation. “Let me see what it sound like. Lemme’ hear it. Yep, yep. Yep, I know what that is.”

“He called all of us every weekend to say, ‘Hey, how you all doing? I know you working and I just wanted to call and say I love you. Come see me,’” recounted his youngest daughter, Jenell-Marie Matlock

Last weekend was the first one without that call to each of his four children.

“This has really like destroyed a whole family,” said Ross. “And we don’t know why. We don’t have any answers.”

They know why he came to the Family Dollar that day. His wife was craving a ham sandwich, and he was out of bread. She was his second wife. His kids referred to her lovingly as Mama Regina. They’d been married 14 years.

“They were making memories, and he was able to enjoy his later years with someone, and that made us all happy to see,” said Ross. “It was a true love story, and now they took that part from her.”

His daughters talked to the Family Dollar staff. He was a regular. They said they joked about the sound system in his truck. He bought the bread, then left. They’re the ones who called 911.

A photo of the crime scene showed his truck stopped in a lane of traffic with the door open. Ross said the loaf of bread was on the front seat with his eyeglasses.

“There’s people that were on the scene that were trying to give us stories,” Matlock said. “But we don’t know exactly what happened. The stories vary.”

After years as a mechanic and construction worker, Clark was working just a few hours a day to stay active, all but retired, when his life was taken.

A Kansas City police spokesman said that detectives are making progress identifying a person of interest. But they are not speculating on motive until they know for sure. They do not yet have anyone in custody.

“In seconds he took my father’s life. In seconds, he could take someone else’s. And that’s not someone we want in society,” Matlock said.

If you have any idea who killed him and where police can find that person, contact the TIPS Hotline. An anonymous tip can be submitted by phone, text, online or in the KC Crimestoppers App. Contact information can be found here. There’s a reward of up to $25,000.

