Crash on I-35 southbound near College closes multiple lanes of traffic

A wrong-way crash on I-35 southbound shut down multiple lanes of traffic early Friday morning.
A wrong-way crash on I-35 southbound shut down multiple lanes of traffic early Friday morning.(Kansas City Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash on I-35 southbound in the area of College Boulevard and 119th Street closed multiple lanes of traffic Friday morning.

A call came in for emergency personnel at 4:24 a.m. Friday. Lenexa Police said the crash involved three vehicles and left two people with injuries. Both of the injured people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

