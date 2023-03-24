Crash on I-35 southbound near College closes multiple lanes of traffic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash on I-35 southbound in the area of College Boulevard and 119th Street closed multiple lanes of traffic Friday morning.

A call came in for emergency personnel at 4:24 a.m. Friday. Lenexa Police said the crash involved three vehicles and left two people with injuries. Both of the injured people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

SB I-35 is CLOSED at I-435 on the Kansas side because of this crash. Use 69 Hwy, K-10 or K-7 as an alternate. #KCTraffic https://t.co/pM8Qa8DaeB — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) March 24, 2023

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

