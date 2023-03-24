Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Forty-one years later, two men who found a baby during a chance encounter on a snow-covered...
Woman found as a baby in the snow reunites with the 2 men who found her

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about the social media app popular with Gen Z but...
Canadian prime minister expresses concerns about TikTok
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed
Fans arriving in KC for Sweet 16
KCI handling influx of NCAA Tournament bound passengers
Fans arriving in KC for Sweet 16
KCI handling influx of NCAA Tournament bound passengers
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday to...
Biden’s Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely