2 die after vehicle swept away in floodwaters in Wright County, Mo.

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two died after floodwaters swept away a car in Wright County.

Rescue teams recovered the second victim’s body around 10 a.m. Investigators identified the victims as Devin Holt, 20, and Alexander Roman-Ranelli, 19.

Rescue teams responded after midnight to State Highway M in Grovespring. Investigators say the vehicle with six young people inside was swept away along Parks Creek. Four inside the vehicle made it to shore.

Investigators say a combination of factors led to the tragic events. They say limited sight distance due to the torrential downpour prevented the driver from seeing that approximately five feet of water passed over the top of the bridge that crosses Parks Creek. After the vehicle entered the waterway, it was swept approximately 1,000 feet.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Swift Water Rescue Team, the Wright County Road and Bridge Department, the Grovespring Volunteer Fire Department, and local EMTs responded. Volunteers also assisted in the search.

Several inches of rain led to flooded roads across southern Missouri. CLICK HERE for the road closings map.

