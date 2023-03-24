Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 die after vehicle swept away in floodwaters in Wright County, Mo.

(None)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two died after floodwaters swept away a car in Wright County.

Rescue teams recovered the second victim’s body around 10 a.m. Investigators identified the victims as Devin Holt, 20, and Alexander Roman-Ranelli, 19.

Rescue teams responded after midnight to State Highway M in Grovespring. Investigators say the vehicle with six young people inside was swept away along Parks Creek. Four inside the vehicle made it to shore.

Investigators say a combination of factors led to the tragic events. They say limited sight distance due to the torrential downpour prevented the driver from seeing that approximately five feet of water passed over the top of the bridge that crosses Parks Creek. After the vehicle entered the waterway, it was swept approximately 1,000 feet.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Swift Water Rescue Team, the Wright County Road and Bridge Department, the Grovespring Volunteer Fire Department, and local EMTs responded. Volunteers also assisted in the search.

Several inches of rain led to flooded roads across southern Missouri. CLICK HERE for the road closings map.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana...
Marijuana shortage could lead to soaring prices in Missouri, business says
A motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a crash in Independence on Wednesday night when a...
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence police, kills motorcyclist and passenger in crash
The El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, Kansas.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
Generic.
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash
Forty-one years later, two men who found a baby during a chance encounter on a snow-covered...
Woman found as a baby in the snow reunites with the 2 men who found her

Latest News

Less than two weeks ago, Christian Bishop and the Longhorns were cutting down the nets on the...
Lee’s Summit West grad to play in Sweet 16 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center
Ozark saw lots of damage from overnight storms on Thursday.
Ozark sees heavy flooding, damage from overnight storms
A Lawrence man has been sentenced for child sex crimes.
Lawrence man convicted for child sex crimes
Yesterday, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D., Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA)...
Senators discuss fentanyl crisis with White House ‘drug czar’
FILE — The Kansas City Royals unveiled their "Bring out the Blue" campaign for 2023.
Royals unveil ‘Bring Out the Blue’ campaign for home opener weekend