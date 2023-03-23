Aging & Style
Two pups receive the royal pamper treatment as dog lovers celebrate National Puppy Day

By Melonne McBride
Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Reign and Royal Blu Samuel are making a buzz on TikTok as two of the most pampered pups on the app and it is right on time for National Puppy Day.

With over 24 million views and almost 500 thousand followers, Quay Samuel’s page, @reignstormpit, is making the rounds on the popular app.

From fixing their favorite fancy meals to having luxurious bath time with robes to match their owner, Reign and Royal Blu are definitely living their best doggy lives.

Samuel, a Houston, TX native, got Reign, a Blue Fawn Pit-bull, at six weeks. The original owners were looking to offload the Blue Fawn Pit-bull puppies quickly.

Samuel began to notice that Reign was suffering from itchiness, allergies, irritation and hair loss.

“I spent a lot of money at vets and paid extra at groomers and he would still stink...I didn’t notice any changes in his fur.”

Samuel decided to stop using vet recommended medications and, as she put it, “went old school”. She began to give Reign sensitive bath washes and moisturizing him with organic oils such as coconut oil and shea butter.

“I thought, if oils protect my own human hair, I wonder if it works on dogs. Organic coconut oil is safe and can be eaten as well. I instantly noticed the itchiness died down and eventually stopped.” Samuel said.

Samuel began to document her care and pamper routine on TikTok which gained a lot of attention. One video reaching over 24 million views. She also began to list the products she uses in her Amazon list, as viewers struck an interest in what she used to take care of 2-year-old Reign.

“Well, at first I was posting random videos of Reign, but then I realized one day, how far Reign’s fur has come. I wanted to share our experience and how I’m keeping up with his skin and coat health.”

In one video, Samuel, gives a detailed description on how she properly cares for Reign’s paws to eliminate an odor she refers to as a “cornchip” smell. She advises for dog owners to use warm water mixed with povidone iodine which is safe and harmless to your pups paws.

For a routine that only takes up to half an hour while filming, viewers can clearly see how shiny and healthy-looking Reign’s coat is. And the same can be said for the new addition to the Samuel family, Royal Blu.

Royal Blu, a female pit-bull, truly lives up to the name “Royal“ as she gets the royal treatment as well. According to Samuel, the two pups have already formed a strong bond.

“Reign is such a good brother... [He] is patient and loving. When they first seen each other, both of their tails were wagging. It’s so amazing how good Reign is and has always been. I raised him alone, all on my own and I really raised him to be so good. He’s very special to me.”

Like lots of dogs, Reign enjoys mile long walks around their neighborhood while Royal, still new to the family, prefers chewing on boxes over the variety of toys she has. But one thing they enjoy most is playing with each other.

With Thursday being National Puppy Day, Samuel says it’s National Puppy Day, every day in her household.

“I’m a full-time dog mom and we do something new every day. We will probably go to the dog park, get pup cups and make their favorite meal [roasted carrots and broccoli].”

To see more of Reign and Royal Blu’s journey, view Reign’s page [@reignstormpit] and Royal Blu’s page [@royalblupit] on TikTok.

