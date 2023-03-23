Aging & Style
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three juvenile girls were ejected from their vehicle in a crash Wednesday night in Johnson County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when a 2002 Ford Explorer traveled off the right side of U.S. Highway 50, overcorrected and then overturned.

None of the three girls -- two of which were 11 years old and another 12-year-old -- or the 46-year-old driver of the Explorer were wearing a seatbelt.

MSHP crash reports said all three juveniles were seriously injured and the driver from Camdenton, Missouri, was moderately injured. All four were transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

