Six arrested in Miami and Linn counties following drug operation

MIAMI & LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested six individuals in Miami and Linn counties for the distribution of methamphetamine and other charges on Wednesday.

The arrests come after the Osawatomie Police Department began an investigation in December of 2022 about area drug sales. On Wednesday, March 22, between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants and arrest warrants at a rural residence in Osawatomie, Kansas, as well as at two residences in La Cygne, Kansas.

During the searches, officers found methamphetamine and over $12,000 in cash. During the join investigation, over 1.5 pounds of meth was seized, some of which police said is believed to contain fentanyl.

The KBI said 49-year-old Charles Eslick Jr., of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility. 55-year-old Deanne Burkart, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as was 50-year-old Julia R. Spears, who also was charged with conspiracy.

60-year-old Bernie E. Stuteville, of La Cygne, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danny Harper, 58, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another 45-year-old woman was arrested during the search warrant for having outstanding warrants for driving while suspended with no proof of insurance.

