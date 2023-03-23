Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Six arrested in Miami and Linn counties following drug operation

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI & LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested six individuals in Miami and Linn counties for the distribution of methamphetamine and other charges on Wednesday.

The arrests come after the Osawatomie Police Department began an investigation in December of 2022 about area drug sales. On Wednesday, March 22, between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants and arrest warrants at a rural residence in Osawatomie, Kansas, as well as at two residences in La Cygne, Kansas.

During the searches, officers found methamphetamine and over $12,000 in cash. During the join investigation, over 1.5 pounds of meth was seized, some of which police said is believed to contain fentanyl.

The KBI said 49-year-old Charles Eslick Jr., of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility. 55-year-old Deanne Burkart, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as was 50-year-old Julia R. Spears, who also was charged with conspiracy.

60-year-old Bernie E. Stuteville, of La Cygne, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danny Harper, 58, of Osawatomie, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another 45-year-old woman was arrested during the search warrant for having outstanding warrants for driving while suspended with no proof of insurance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall
Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri

Latest News

Motorcyclist, passenger die following crash in Independence
Forty-one years later, two men who found a baby during a chance encounter on a snow-covered...
Woman found as a baby in the snow reunites with the 2 men who found her
Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
It was the first African-American church in the city, founded during the Free State movement.
Lawrence congregation celebrates 160th anniversary