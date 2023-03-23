Aging & Style
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence Police, crashes and kills motorcyclist and passenger

(MGN Graphics.)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist and passenger in Independence were killed in a crash Wednesday night.

It happened near Scott and Winner Road. Independence Police said the fatal crash happened when a Jeep traveling south on Scott struck a motorcyclist with a passenger as they were traveling east on Winner Road.

The crash took place at 10:52 p.m.

UPDATE (12:57 p.m.): Independence Police said an officer observed a stolen Jeep near E. 29th Street and Santa Fe Road around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the driver fled when he saw police officers in the area, swerving at oncoming vehicles, including a police vehicle.

After striking the uninvolved motorcyclist and passenger, the suspect fled and continued to drive dangerously, police said. The suspect drove the wrong way on several roadways, including I-70. In order to prevent another crash, an officer used a technique with his police vehicle to stop the suspect vehicle.

Police said the motorcyclist died on scene and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and later died of their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody with minor injuries, according to IPD.

The crash remains under investigation.

