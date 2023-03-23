Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olathe Police seeking endangered 13-year-old runaway

13-year-old Kyng Lockett is missing in Olathe.
13-year-old Kyng Lockett is missing in Olathe.(Olathe Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kyng Lockett.

Lockett is 5-foot-2, approximately 103 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of North Parker Terrace on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, wearing a grey shirt with red lettering and blue jeans.

He is listed as endangered due to age and prescribed medication, police say.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the OPD at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Latest News

KC hosting Sweet 16
Kansas City prepping for arrival of Sweet 16
KC hosting Sweet 16
Kansas City prepping for arrival of Sweet 16
Three juveniles seriously injured in rollover crash
Motorcyclist, passenger die following crash in Independence