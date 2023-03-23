Olathe Police seeking endangered 13-year-old runaway

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Kyng Lockett.

Lockett is 5-foot-2, approximately 103 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of North Parker Terrace on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, wearing a grey shirt with red lettering and blue jeans.

He is listed as endangered due to age and prescribed medication, police say.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the OPD at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

