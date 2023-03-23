Aging & Style
Motorcyclist, passenger die following crash in Independence

(MGN Graphics.)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist and passenger in Independence were killed in a crash Wednesday night.

It happened near Scott and Winner Road. Independence Police said the fatal crash happened when a Jeep traveling south on Scott struck a motorcyclist with a passenger as they were traveling east on Winner Road.

The crash took place at 10:52 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist died on scene and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and later died of their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody with minor injuries, according to IPD.

The crash remains under investigation.

