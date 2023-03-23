Aging & Style
Lawrence police look for man after person is hit in head with bat

Anthony James Richards is considered a person of interest in an aggravated battery.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence, Kansas, police are looking for a man who may have hit another in the head with a baseball bat.

The LPD is asking for the public’s help locating Anthony James Richards, who is currently considered a person of interest.

The aggravated battery happened around noon on Thursday. At that time, officers were called to an intersection near Hobbs Park regarding an injured man who was there.

Their investigation found that the 43-year-old victim had allegedly been hit in the head with a baseball bat. That victim was taken to a local hospital and then an area trauma center, as his injuries were considered life-threatening.

The police think Richards left the area on foot.

Anyone with information about where he is should call the police department’s non-emergency line at 785-832-7509. You can also call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

