Lawrence congregation celebrates 160th anniversary

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church will mark an impressive milestone this weekend, with a series of events celebrating the congregation’s long history.

Cynthia Eubanks, the church administrator and a deaconess, said the community is planning a reunion choir, game night and other gatherings to bring together past and present members.

“We’re a loving church and our doors are open always,” Eubanks said.

The church will also launch a fundraising campaign in 2023 to help with repairs and renovations to the building.

Eubanks said the first members of the congregation moved to Lawrence in the 1860s. It was the first African-American church in the city, founded during the Free State movement.

“They were planting churches here and bringing people here in being interested in it being a free state,” Eubanks said.

The church continued to play a vital community role during the civil rights movement. Eubanks described it as a safe haven.

“The church was a hub for meetings,” she said, “a location where like-minded people could come together.”

Daphne Payne has been attending the church for more than 50 years, more than any other member. She served as the church’s music director at one time and still leads bible study at 87 years old.

“It has shown me how to get along with people, be patient, just given me a positive outlook on life,” Payne said.

She was also looking forward to celebrating the church’s long history with the Lawrence community.

“We want people to come see us in action,” Payne said.

