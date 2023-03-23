KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after utility workers discovered a body on Thursday morning.

According to the police, officers went to the area of Hillcrest Road and Oldham Road at about 10 a.m. That is between Swope Golf Course to the north and Hillcrest Golf Course to the south. It is also between Blue River and I-435.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be dead. EMS went to the scene and confirmed that was the case.

The police department said his death appears to be suspicious and they are now conducting a homicide investigation.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. The is no suspect information, either.

Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed for potential witnesses and evidence.

If you saw anything or have any information about what may have happened to the man, you should call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.

