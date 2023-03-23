Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigates after utility workers discover body

(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after utility workers discovered a body on Thursday morning.

According to the police, officers went to the area of Hillcrest Road and Oldham Road at about 10 a.m. That is between Swope Golf Course to the north and Hillcrest Golf Course to the south. It is also between Blue River and I-435.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be dead. EMS went to the scene and confirmed that was the case.

The police department said his death appears to be suspicious and they are now conducting a homicide investigation.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. The is no suspect information, either.

Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed for potential witnesses and evidence.

If you saw anything or have any information about what may have happened to the man, you should call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Stolen vehicle suspect flees Independence Police, crashes and kills motorcyclist and passenger
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip

Latest News

The family of a man killed by Independence, Missouri, police in March of last year is demanding...
Tyrea Pryor’s family rallies for charges following fatal police shooting, prosecutor explains reasoning
Anthony James Richards is considered a person of interest in an aggravated battery.
Lawrence police look for man after person is hit in head with bat
Former K-Stater Nijel Pack set for Sweet 16 in KC
Former K-Stater Nijel Pack set for Sweet 16 in KC
Tyrea Pryor was shot and killed by Independence police on March 11, 2022. Police records show...
Family of Tyrea Pryor calls for DOJ investigation into his death