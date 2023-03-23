Kansas City prepping for arrival of Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NCAA March Madness Tournament’s Sweet 16 kicks off Thursday night with Kansas State in the big apple, with three Wildcats back in their hometown.

Kansas State takes on Michigan State in Madison Square Garden – arguably the most iconic court in basketball. Iconic moments in the Garden include Kemba Walker’s step back in the Big East Championship to beat Pitt in 2011.

Markquis Nowell, Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Ismael Massoud are from Harlem. Tykei Greene represents Queens.

Nowell said he’s excited to be back, but actually never played in MSG. So, we’re going to see how he handles the big lights.

“It’s going to be fun,” said Nowell. “You hear the great stories of the historic performances of all time, NBA players and the greats, so I’m just looking forward to being in this atmosphere and stepping on that court.”

If you know K-State hoops and you watched the game against Kentucky – I feel confident in saying he’ll be alright there, to say the least.

Tennessee and Florida Atlantic follow Thursday night with the winners playing in the Elite 8 on Saturday.

The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games will be played here at T-Mobile Center Friday and Sunday. It hosted an NCAA Regional in 2017 and 2019, and it’s back in 2023.

Houston takes on Miami at 6:15 p.m. then Texas comes to town taking on Xavier at 8:45 p.m. The Longhorns are comfortable in Kansas City as they recently beat Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament Championship.

General public all-session tickets are sold out, but tickets can still be bought through the NCAA Fan Experience.

