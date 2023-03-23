‘It’s been a busy week:’ Wayside Waifs in need of foster volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - March 23 is National Puppy Day, and it comes as Wayside Waifs is in need for additional foster volunteers.

Each year, Wayside Waifs receives hundreds of pets that aren’t ready for adoption. The shelter is able to care of animals that are injured, sick, moms with litters or pets that need training, but foster volunteers are the ones who take over during the transitional process.

Foster families provide in-home care for animals who need help for two to four weeks. Wayside Waifs staff said foster parents are able to give animals individual attention, which helps prepare them for their forever homes.

For the remainder of March dogs and cats over five months have an adoption fee of $50. You can head to the Wayside Waifs website for more information on fostering or adopting a pet.

