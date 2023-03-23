Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Is inflation impacting your savings?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With inflation hitting your wallet and financial policies changing in Washington, you might be concerned about how it will all impact your hard earned savings. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to help you better understand the impact of those two factors when investing for your retirement. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Latest News

With inflation hitting your wallet and financial policies changing in Washington, you might be...
Is inflation impacting your savings?
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
Department of Labor sues Kansas restaurants to recover $771K in minimum wage losses
High-speed crash in KCMO leaves one seriously injured
Wayside Waifs looking for volunteers
‘It’s been a busy week:’ Wayside Waifs in need of foster volunteers