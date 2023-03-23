Is inflation impacting your savings?

With inflation hitting your wallet and financial policies changing in Washington, you might be concerned about how it will all impact your hard earned savings. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to help you better understand the impact of those two factors when investing for your retirement. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.