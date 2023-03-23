Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

High-speed crash in KCMO leaves one seriously injured

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A late-night high-speed crash Wednesday night left one person seriously injured.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green GMC Yukon and a white Cadillac Escalade were both traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles failed to stop at a red light and struck a gray Chevrolet Cruze when they entered the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following the crash, which occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m.

The drivers and passengers from the GMC and Cadillac were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Latest News

Wayside Waifs looking for volunteers
‘It’s been a busy week:’ Wayside Waifs in need of foster volunteers
Wayside Waifs looking for volunteers
‘It’s been a busy week:’ Wayside Waifs in need of foster volunteers
Reign and Royal Blu
Two pups receive the royal pamper treatment as dog lovers celebrate National Puppy Day
KC hosting Sweet 16
Kansas City prepping for arrival of Sweet 16