High-speed crash in KCMO leaves one seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A late-night high-speed crash Wednesday night left one person seriously injured.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a green GMC Yukon and a white Cadillac Escalade were both traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles failed to stop at a red light and struck a gray Chevrolet Cruze when they entered the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following the crash, which occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m.

The drivers and passengers from the GMC and Cadillac were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.