Former K-Stater Nijel Pack set for Sweet 16 in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans will see a familiar face on the court at the T-Mobile Center in Friday’s Sweet 16.

Nijel Pack, a former guard for Kansas State, will take the court with Miami. He’s averaging 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

“It’s fun to come back, playing in this for two years straight in the Big 12 Tournament,” Pack said Thursday. “It’s fun to be back here on the court I’ve known, played on before. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. We’re gonna have some old fans coming in, some Miami fans and a lot of other fans here. It’s just gonna be fun. The atmosphere’s gonna be great... It’s what I looked forward to as a kid.”

A former First Team All-Big 12 guard, Pack opted to transfer from K-State last April.

“I talked to Coach Tang a little bit,” Pack said. “It was just the best decision after I talked to my family. No offense against what he’s doing. He’s obviously doing a great job with them, you know, the position that they’re in today. But, it was just what was best for me. Obviously, they’re doing great. My team’s doing great as well. The transition, it just had to happen. Some people don’t understand why I did it, but my family, we thought it was the best interest and now we’re here.”

The 5-seeded Hurricanes take on 1-seed Houston at 6:15 p.m. on Friday. You can watch on KCTV5.

“Houston’s a great team,” Pack said. ”We’ve seen how they like to play a little bit. They like to play fast, they have a lot of good players on their team, they like to crash the offensive glass. We gotta make sure we box out, do what Miami does best, and I feel like we’ll be pretty good.”

In the meantime, he’s rooting for his former team.

Pack said he keeps in touch with a few of his old K-State teammates and will be pulling for them from afar as they take on Michigan State Thursday.

“Obviously happy for their success and how well they’re doing,” Pack said. “I know they’re excited to be in New York playing. Really hoping for the best for them. Get that win today later on. Then, gotta focus on what we gotta do tomorrow as well.”

Before he leaves the City of Fountains, he says there’s one stop he wants to make:

“The barbecue’s something I’m looking forward to,” he said. “Hopefully, I can get some before I leave.”

Nijel Pack (@NijelPack24) will play on a familiar court tomorrow — 5-seed Miami takes on 1-seed Houston in the Sweet Sixteen here in Kansas City.



In the meantime, he's rooting for his former #KStateMBB teammates up in New York: "Happy for their success & how well they're doing." pic.twitter.com/9W4S1MC6sC — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) March 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.