Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers possible throughout the weekend

Morning forecast KC March 23
Morning forecast KC March 23
By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure remains over the central plains throughout the next few days. This will aid in the Missouri river valley receiving chances for scattered showers, clear through the weekend, but due to the location of this low-pressure system, there will be opportunities for temperatures to drop to near freezing for Morning Lowe’s, which may allow for rain snow mix to occur Both Saturday morning and late Sunday night into early Monday morning. We may pick up another 3/4 of an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall throughout this time span.

Flood watches are already in effect just south of the viewing area, and I would not be surprised if we add some of our southern counties to these flood watches, moving through the next few days. As expected, temperatures were rather chilly to our northern counties north of I-70 yesterday with high temperatures only reaching into the lower 50s. We will continue with low 50s and upper 40s for today and Friday but see signs of a rebound in temperature moving forward into the weekend. by mid-next week daytime high temperatures are expected to be near average featured in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a dryer ridge taking over the viewing area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Less than two months into recreational pot being legal, there’s already a marijuana shortage...
Marijuana shortage leads to soaring prices in Missouri
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
‘This is 100% a recovery’: Missing Kansas City father, son feared dead after kayak trip
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Latest News

Morning forecast KC March 23
FORECAST: Scattered showers possible throughout the weekend
There will be an additional chance of rain just ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. After...
FORECAST: Rain chances continue
There will be an additional chance of rain just ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. After...
FORECAST: Rain chances continue
KC forecast March 22
FORECAST: Warmer weather coming to the metro