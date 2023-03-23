FORECAST: Scattered showers possible throughout the weekend

Low pressure remains over the central plains throughout the next few days. This will aid in the Missouri river valley receiving chances for scattered showers, clear through the weekend, but due to the location of this low-pressure system, there will be opportunities for temperatures to drop to near freezing for Morning Lowe’s, which may allow for rain snow mix to occur Both Saturday morning and late Sunday night into early Monday morning. We may pick up another 3/4 of an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall throughout this time span.

Flood watches are already in effect just south of the viewing area, and I would not be surprised if we add some of our southern counties to these flood watches, moving through the next few days. As expected, temperatures were rather chilly to our northern counties north of I-70 yesterday with high temperatures only reaching into the lower 50s. We will continue with low 50s and upper 40s for today and Friday but see signs of a rebound in temperature moving forward into the weekend. by mid-next week daytime high temperatures are expected to be near average featured in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a dryer ridge taking over the viewing area.

