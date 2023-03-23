FORECAST: Rain chances continue

A front has stalled across the area, making for a big spread in temperatures. Many areas north of I-70 are in the 40s and 50. Areas south of the interstate are in the 60s and 70s. Tonight, the front will gradually shift southward. That will cool temperatures into the 40s nearly everywhere. But, a disturbance to our north could bring a chance of a few showers or an isolated strong storm to parts of north central Missouri. If we get any strong storm to develop, pea- to quarter-size hail will be the primary threat. The front will likely stall out again somewhere east of I-35, which will allow for an additional chance of rain just ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. After that, we should see another round of rain return Friday that might impact the morning drive.

We will wait until newer data comes in before we add a Weather Alert for Friday and increase our chances. But, even if we don’t see a lot of rain hit the metro over the next few days, the opportunity increases this weekend. Our next storm system will bring more rain between Saturday and Sunday, which might have you considering an alternate plan for any outdoor activities. We may finally see warmer temperatures and have a bit more a spring feel to the air next week, but not before then.

