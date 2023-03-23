Aging & Style
Blues GM Armstrong to lead Canada at world championship

Doug Armstrong has been selected as Canada’s general manager for the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Finland and Latvia
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference in 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference in 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Doug Armstrong has been selected as Canada’s general manager for the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Finland and Latvia.

The St. Louis Blues executive was tabbed by Hockey Canada on Thursday as part of a management team that will also see Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman serve in an associate role.

Shane Doan, who works in the Arizona Coyotes’ front office, was selected as an assistant GM, while Hockey Canada senior vice president of hockey operations Scott Salmond is also part of the fold.

Armstrong, who helped guide the Blues to victory in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, captured Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014 as a member of Canada’s management group before winning the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as GM.

He was set to serve as GM of Canada’s men’s Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games in China had NHL players participated.

Currently in his 13th season as Blues GM, Armstrong won gold at the men’s worlds in 2007 and 2016 as part of Canada’s management team, and captured silver in both 2008 and 2009.

Yzerman won two Olympic gold medals as executive director of Canada’s men’s setup in 2010 and 2014.

He won gold and silver as GM at the worlds in 2007 and 2008, respectively, before also leading his country into the 2013 tournament.

As a player, the Ottawa native won gold at the 2002 Olympics and has three medals from the men’s worlds.

Doan most recently served as Canada’s GM at the 2022 Spengler Cup. He won silver as GM at last year’s worlds after capturing gold in 2021.

Doan was the GM of Canada’s men’s team at the 2022 Olympics after the NHL withdrew because of COVID-19 concerns.

He played at six world championships for Canada, winning gold three times and silver on two occasions.

Canada opens the tournament May 12 against co-hosts Latvia.

