Wiz Khalifa among headliners for 420 Fest in KC metro

(Smokey River Entertainment District)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wiz Khalifa is among artists who will be headlining the 420 Fest set to take place in the KC metro area this spring.

The festival will take place on April 20, if that wasn’t already obvious, in the Smokey River Entertainment District. That is in River Bend, Missouri, which is within Jackson County.

The website for the 18+ event says doors open at 3 p.m. and performances will start at 6 p.m. The performances are expected to end at 10:30 p.m.

Other artists performing will be Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, and Chevy Woods.

Tickets can be purchased through AXS. Various packages are available, ranging from $125 for 1 person up to a VIP Suite costing $6,000 for 12 people.

Parking will be free. The event is cashless, with major cards and Apple or Google Pay being accepted.

Cannabis will be sold at the festival. Attendees can bring their own cannabis and/or edibles, but “consumption will only be allowed within the designated areas.”

To read the full FAQ for yourself, click here.

There will be ADA accommodations at the event, as well.

You can follow these pages on Facebook and Instagram for updates regarding the event.

