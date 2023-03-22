USRA Stock Cars Summit Shootout qualifier added to Lucas Oil Speedway Easter Bowl Enduro 150 program, along with Midwest Mods

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 22, 2023) - The racing program for the Easter Bowl Enduro 150 on April 8 at Lucas Oil Speedway will find the USRA Stock Cars and Midwest Mods also chasing added cash on the undercard.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars will be a USRA Summit Shootout Qualifier, paying $1,500 to win and $150 to start. B-Main non-qualifiers will earn $110 and there will be a $50 entry in the division.

In the Midwest Mods it will be $600 to win and $110 to start with $70 going to B-Main non-qualifiers. Entry will be $25 and Midwest Mods will follow a POWRi Midwest Mod rules package.

Pit passes are all divisions will be $35.

To qualify for the Summit Shootout, which will be held in October during the week-long 10th annual Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway, you must be a current track champion at a Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series track or win a Summit Shootout Qualifier during the 2023 racing season. If the winner of a Summit Shootout Qualifier also is a track champion, the second-place finisher in the Qualifier will get the invite to race in the Summit Shootout.

Summit USRA Nationals practice is set for Monday, Oct. 2 with racing taking place Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 3-7.

Meanwhile, drivers planning to enter the Enduro Easter Bowl 150 can find the entry form online and return it. Pre-entry is $100 if received by March 30 and $150 after that.

The 150-lap event will remain under green-flag conditions unless a red flag must be throw because the track is blocked. The Enduro is limited to 100 entries and will pay $1,500 to win, with the lineup based on the order of entries as they are received.

Clay Goodman of Carthage won the inaugural Eastern Bowl 150 Enduro last year.

Season opener Saturday: Lucas Oil Speedway’s season opens this Saturday night as with a special $1,000-to-win 25-lap Late Model feature highlighting the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. Joining the Late Models in the first Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Weekly Racing Series ticket information:

Advance discount tickets (online only, ages 16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass (two adults up to three youth) - $35

Pit Pass - $35

Improved points fund awaits B-Mods: Drivers competing in the USRA B-Mod divisions at Lucas Oil Speedway and Dallas County Speedway can take home some extra points money during the 2023 season. Both tracks, in conjunction with the United States Racing Association, will pay their B-Mod track champions $1,000.

Places two-through-10 in points - as long as drivers compete in a minimum of 80 percent of scheduled points events at each track - also will earn extra money. Those who fall under 80 percent will receive normal USRA B-Mod points payout.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton noted that the second-place driver in points will earn what was previously the championship total with additional money also dispersed throughout the remainder of the top 10. Those figures are: 2nd - $600. 3rd - $425. 4th - $300. 5th - $250. 6th - $200. 7th - $175. 8th - $150. 9th and 10th - $125.

Both Lucas Oil Speedway and Dallas County also will continue paying a $250 bonus to any B-Mod or Stock Cars driver who can win both features on the same weekend at the tracks.

Kids’ Power Wheel races at intermission: Kids’ Power Wheel racing is scheduled for intermission of Saturday’s program. For ages 3-through-9, the races will be on the front straightaway during intermission, navigating a course outlined by orange cones.

Youngsters can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. Other Kids Power Wheel nights are scheduled for April 29, May 13, June 17, July 29 and Aug. 26 when a mini-season-champion will crowned along with the four regular Weekly Racing Series classes.

One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the 24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.

The youngsters can bring their Power Wheels to the Frogs Jr Fan Club sign-in, or drop them off at the pit gate and the Power Wheels will be brought to the front stretch at intermission.

Drivers must register on MyRacePass: If they have not done so already, drivers must register their information on MyRacePass for the upcoming season and may do so on the Drivers’ Dashboard portion of LucasOilSpeedway.com. The driver forms link will allow drivers to find both their membership and license application along with driver/owner W9 and driver medical form.

Downloading those forms and filling them out ahead of time and returning to Office Manager Laurie Looney at Llooney@lucasoilspeedway.com before opening night is preferred. The forms also can be printed and dropped by the office at the Test and Tune or prior to opening night.

Announcing crew seeks info for MAVTV telecasts: The announcing crew for Lucas Oil Speedway and MAVTV Motorsports Network need the drivers’ help in gathering driver information for the upcoming season. If you plan on racing at Lucas Oil Speedway, please take a few minutes and fill in the Driver Profile Electronic form. It will help in promoting you, your sponsors, and the sport.

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For more information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.