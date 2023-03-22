Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
FILE: Travis and Jason Kelce will host a live podcast at Kansas City Music Hall.
Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
Spam texts increased by 157% in 2022
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022