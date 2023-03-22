Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Reps. Cleaver and Graves demand Postmaster General listen to Missourians about poor mail service

FILE (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver, II and Sam Graves requested that United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy host a listening session in Kansas City to hear complaints directly from area residents regarding poor mail service.

In particular, Cleaver and Graves want DeJoy to listen to residents discuss the Postal Service’s failure to provide reliable mail delivery six days per week, according to a release.

“A stable, consistent, and responsive Postal Service is not a Republican or Democratic issue -- it’s an essential function of government that hardworking families rely on and have come to expect over the past two centuries,” Cleaver said. “Unfortunately, under the leadership of Postmaster General DeJoy, we’ve seen this beloved institution quickly devolve into a sad display of constant delays, infrequent deliveries, and endless excuses. I hope that the Postmaster General will accept this opportunity to hear directly from the people of Kansas City, and work with Congressman Graves and myself to ensure the USPS is meeting the needs of Missouri families.”

The letter from Cleaver and Graves comes after another letter Oct. 11, 2022, in which the two expressed concerns to DeJoy about the agency’s failure to fulfill their Congressionally mandated duty to provide six-day mail delivery.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police investigating death at city’s temporary support site
]
2 arrested in Michigan charged in Kansas double homicide
A Gladstone couple is celebrating a new lease on life after a cardiac arrest. They’re now using...
Gladstone man uses CPR skills to save his wife’s life
Due to the NCAA’s selection process, it didn’t matter how KU, K-State or Mizzou did on the...
Fans, businesses excited for Sweet 16 games in KC despite lack of local teams