Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in Troy, Mo. double homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Troy police said they are investigating a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, that occurred Tuesday night.

Police said Tuesday they were investigating the area of Eames Street and East Cherry Street, near Casey’s General Store, and asked that people avoid the area. Multiple side streets in the area were closed.

Police told News 4 that the two victims, a man in his early 70s and a woman in her late 50s were found in a home after family members had requested a welfare check. Police said they are seeking a person of interest, Davionne McRoberts, who they say was related to the victims.

Anyone with information on McRoberts’ whereabouts is asked to call Troy PD at 636-462-7632.

