Police issue Endangered Person Advisory for Farmington girl, 12

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 12-year-old girl from Farmington who is believed to be with an 18-year-old man.

MSHP said Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce left a home on Maple Street in Farmington sometime Monday evening or early Tuesday with 18-year-old David Allen Jennings. Police said Lisa has a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions. Jennings is reportedly her boyfriend.

Lisa is 5-foot-3 and was wearing a black hoodie with “JT” in white letters and jeans with holes in them. Jennings is 5-foot-7 and was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Police believe Jennings and the girl could be on the way to St. Joseph, Missouri, near the Kansas City area. Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (573) 431-3131.

Driver's license photo of David Jennings (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

An Endangered Person Advisory was isseud Tuesday for Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce,12. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

