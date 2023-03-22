Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane

A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.
A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.(Carol Rabel)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A missing stuffed animal named “Pete” was recently reunited with its owner after being left behind on a flight into South Carolina.

United Airlines employees said the stuffed pig, which was found beneath a seat, was most likely flown into the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport on an evening flight about a week ago.

The employees said the flight most likely came from Chicago or Houston.

After they found the lost toy, the employees made a video to try and locate its owner.

United employee Carol Rabel said she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.

She later posted to Facebook to confirm that Pete made it home to its owner. She also shared a photo of the happy reunion.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball donates organs, including heart
FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the...
2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school