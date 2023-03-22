Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Charcoal

Charcoal is quiet and unassuming and a volunteer favorite.
Charcoal is quiet and unassuming and a volunteer favorite.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This handsome guy is very shy but has never turned away from affection.

He’s very sweet and welcomes some good ear scratches and cheek pets with a gentle approach.

Charcoal is quiet and unassuming and a volunteer favorite. 

He would like a quiet home with a cat-savvy person who will accept him for who he is.

Charcoal will need a little time, patience and a caring human to help build his confidence and acclimate to his new space.

He would do best in a home without small children.

For adoption information, click here.

