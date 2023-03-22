Pet of the Day: Charcoal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This handsome guy is very shy but has never turned away from affection.
He’s very sweet and welcomes some good ear scratches and cheek pets with a gentle approach.
Charcoal is quiet and unassuming and a volunteer favorite.
He would like a quiet home with a cat-savvy person who will accept him for who he is.
Charcoal will need a little time, patience and a caring human to help build his confidence and acclimate to his new space.
He would do best in a home without small children.
