Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship

Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) smiles during the player introduction before the World Baseball...
Japan player Shohei Ohtani (16) smiles during the player introduction before the World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami.((AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee))
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 Tuesday night for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.

Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, and walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament. He walked big league batting champion Jeff McNeil before getting Mookie Betts to ground into a double play.

Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, then ended the game by striking out on a full-count breaking ball.

Ohtani batted .435 with one homer, four doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks as Japan joined the Dominican Republic in 2013 to become the only unbeaten champions of baseball’s premier national team tournament. Ohtani was 2-0 with a save and a 1.86 ERA on the mound, striking out 11 in 9 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Kansas City father, son go missing while kayaking on spring break trip
Oracle Cerner appears to be cutting more positions in Kansas City, though the size and scope of...
What could Oracle Cerner layoffs mean for Kansas City workers?
The KCPD is investigating a homicide in the area of Newton Avenue and Bennington Avenue.
Shooting in southern Kansas City leaves 17-year-old dead
Patient in hospital room
Prior authorization nightmares prompt Kansas lawmakers to consider new regulations
Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey announced their "Greatest Show On Earth" will resume touring...
Minus the animals, ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ touring for first time since 2017

Latest News

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) works against Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34)...
Kentucky coach Calipari reaches out to K-State’s Nowell following “little kid” comments
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
Jerome Tang has rising K-State feeling sweet again
Due to the NCAA’s selection process, it didn’t matter how KU, K-State or Mizzou did on the...
Fans, businesses excited for Sweet 16 games in KC despite lack of local teams
KCTV5's Neal Jones caught up with the team, which is from the so-called "Little Apple" of...
K-State Wildcats arrive in The Big Apple